SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Baystate Health offices located at 3300 Main Street in Springfield, also know as the Tolosky Center, will be closed Wednesday due to flooding.
Baystate Health posted the announcement on their Facebook page earlier this morning.
If you had an appointment at those offices today, you should expect a call to reschedule for another day.
