SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An event sponsored by the Baystate NICU Family & Friends 5k allowed families of premature babies to join in on the Halloween festivities in their own way.
"The costumes were made by either staff or also siblings have come in to help make some of the costumes for the families, so we have had different opportunities for people to help make the costumes," Baystate NICU nurse Kimberly Diaz tells us.
The NICU 5k is open to the public and all of the funds raised go to specific programs in the NICU, such as this one.
