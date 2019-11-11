SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Medical Center celebrated our country's heroes today.
The hospital's business business resource group hosted the seventh annual Veterans Day event.
It included a hour long program, recognizing veterans throughout the organization and including information on important resources.
One Marine Corps veteran and registered nurse said it's important to work to better serve veterans that come into the hospital.
“It's important because veterans have kind of a unique experience, especially when they come into a healthcare setting. As a patient, they're not always understood because they have some issues, PTSD, and as a veteran, we can help each other out,” said David Lussier.
Dozens of Baystate employees attended the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.