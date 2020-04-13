SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus continues to take its toll. Many are wondering just when will this end.
Are there effective treatments? Are hospitals prepared for the expected surge in the Bay State?
Western Mass News is getting answers. We spoke Dr. Andrew Artenstein, Chief Physician Executive for Baystate Health and incident commander for COVID-19, over Facetime as we dig deeper into your questions and where we stand in the fight against the coronavirus.
Artenstein broke down the current conditions we face as a community in the Pioneer Valley.
[Reporter: First, we have a couple of questions we wanted to ask for our viewers. Is there any truth that over-the-counter pain killers can make you more susceptible to coronavirus?]
Artenstein:
“There's no evidence scientifically to suggest that. There's other reasons to avoid anti-inflammatories, like Advil. They can injure the kidney and injure the stomach."
Artenstein recommends acetaminophen (Tylenol) and fluids and rest for people feeling symptomatic.
“It can reduce fevers and fevers can make people, especially adults, feel bad,” he said.
[Reporter: Do you feel that you have enough PPE and tests to get through the peak in the state and locally?]
Artenstein:
“We're extending our testing into the community to uncover pockets of infections in the community where we can intervene at an early stage and possibly prevent further transmission.
We have outstanding supply chain professionals and we have uncovered every rock, nook, and cranny to find appropriate PPE because next to our patients, our highest priority is to protect our staff members.”
[Reporter: Obviously too, there's other patients in Baystate’s care that could be more susceptible because they're battling another illness. What’s being done to protect those patients?]
Artenstein:
“That’s a great question and we have two priorities one is to protect and treat our patients and two is to protect our staff.
We worry a lot about those people, especially folks who are older or who have multiple other medical problems or conditions that affect the immune system and we're taking great care of them.
We manage by appropriately training, which means making a diagnosis and making sure people are in the right level of isolation if they need to be.
We created roughly about 300 additional acute care beds and about 120 additional critical care beds and we haven't had to use all those yet, but we've used some of them.”
[Reporter: Can you speak to the effectiveness of treatments that are being tossed around, like potential plasma infusions from survivors of the virus?]
Artenstein:
“Getting plasma infused from patients who have recovered – theoretically, they have antibodies, you're concentrating them, and giving them to those who are very ill. That has precedent.
It's been used in a small number of patients. It’s unclear whether it works. There's reason to believe it could have benefits, but we just don't know.”
Artenstein said it’s important to weigh the benefit versus the risk but many treatments are being fast-tracked.
“The FDA is approving these drugs for study. Some of them already approved, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine,” he explained.
Vaccine studies are already in the works.
Artenstein:
“The fact we've been able to produce vaccines so quickly is a tip to the hat of technology of 2020.
It's rare that your first vaccine is a slam dunk
Vaccine trials generally take months to years to yield results. The reason is you have to make sure it's safe.”
Governor Charlie Baker said models suggest the peak in Massachusetts is between now and April 20.
[Reporter: Locally, from what you're seeing, do you feel we're on track with that timeline? Do you feel the surge here could be after that?]
Artenstein:
“Right now, it appears we're in a stable plateau. You could call it a peak, but it’s a flatter peak than we additionally predicted weeks ago. We're able to manage the surge we're getting.”
[Reporter: Do you expect the number of cases to start going down soon?]
Artenstein:
“That's a good question. Our models are tracking pretty well with what we're seeing and if they continue to track this way and physical distancing continues to be practiced, I think over the next three to six weeks, we could see a slow but steady reduction in hospitalized cases and sick people overall.”
[Reporter: Is your fear then being on the frontlines, once we start reopening restaurants or workplaces that we could peak even higher than what you're seeing that plateau to be now?]
Artenstein:
“It could come back again when these restrictions are relaxed, but hopefully, it will be a lower level and we'll have information by then on treatment.
There are probably a number of people who have been exposed, but never got sick enough to seek medical attention.
Other viruses typically, when you've been exposed, there's some level of immunity."
[Reporter: Now, can people get it a second time then?]
Artenstein:
“It's not clear. It’s a good question.
One of the ways we find out is we test a lot of blood. We measure antibodies and we see what happens months down the line in terms of the next fall or winter, whether there's future outbreaks of this infection - [Reporter: wow, still a long time to go] - It’s going to be a marathon.
We have to be careful, we have to be smart, we have to go sort of area-by-area and make intelligent decisions. This a very vulnerable period for us. We have not hit the worst case scenario and we want to continue to avoid that.”
Artenstein said in February and early March their tracing suggested most people contracted the virus through travel, but since then, they believe the majority of the cases they've seen have been spread from community transmission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.