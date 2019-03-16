Baystate lifts visitation policies implemented during cold & flu season.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health has lifted their visitation policy, which was implemented during their cold and flu season.
The visitation policy change was issued back in January to ensure that patients, hospital staff, and visitors were at a lower risk of being subject to catching the flu or a cold during cold and flu season.
Baystate Health Senior Public Affairs Specialist Keith O'Connor said, in a statement sent to Western Mass News, that the policy change has been lifted due in part to the decline of flu cases reported in the community.
This visitation policy was in place only at Baystate Children's Hospital, the Birthplace at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and the Wesson Women and Infants Unit.
Even though that Baystate Health has lifted their cold and flu season visitation policy, friends and family who have the flu, a cold, diarrheal illness or a fever are asked to call instead of visiting patients in the hospital.
