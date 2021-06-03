WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Baystate Mary Lane Satellite Emergency Facility will close on Thursday.
Moving forward, all emergency department services in the Baystate Health Eastern Region will be provided at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.
According to Baystate officials, the closure comes as more patients are choosing to receive care in other locations. According to the healthcare system, nearly half of Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center's capacity is unused during the daytime and 90 percent is unused during overnight hours.
Officials add that Baystate Mary Lane's Satellite Emergency Facility has had minimal utilization for emergency level care. Of the 28 patient per day seeking care at its location, over 85 percent present with common, minor, non-urgent conditions which could be treated in a primary care setting.
Baystate Health says it has been challenging to recruit and retain providers in the area, especially in small practices.
The closure of emergency services at Baystate Mary Lane comes just one day after the healthcare system announced updated visitation policies at its hospitals.
