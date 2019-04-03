SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Power is back on at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Baystate Health spokesperson Shelly Hazlett said that the facility was on generator power after a power surge around 1:40 p.m. knocked out electricity.
Power was fully restored around 3:40 p.m
"There was little to no disruption in patient service as patient care and safety at all times remains our highest priority," Hazlett noted.
