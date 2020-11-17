SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Medical Center is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at their hospital.

Hospital officials told Western Mass News that the outbreak involves a cohort of 16 employees and four patients.

In a statement, Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said:

"We are conducting contact tracing and testing for employees from the unit in question, and we also are reaching out to all patients who received care on the unit between November 6 – 16 to provide testing."

Officials said that they are working and coordinating with local and state officials.

"The prevalence of virus in our communities is high, and we continue to be on our guard to prevent transmission in our clinical environments and recognize the importance of continued vigilance and commitment to each other’s health and safety," Keroack added.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

