Baystate Medical Center is reporting an uptick in flu cases.
Just last week, the hospital says they've seen 150 cases and doctors continue to stress that you should get your flu shot and it's not too late.
"We're seeing a significant uptick in people diagnosed with the flu," said Dr. Daniel Skiest with Baystate Medical Center.
It's been a busy couple of weeks at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Skiest told Western Mass News that cases of the flu have really been ramping up as 2019 begins.
"In the week that ended January 5, we had almost 150 cases diagnosed in western Massachusetts, both impatient and outpatient," Skiest noted.
Skiest said that the peak of the flu season is still yet to come and cases continue to rise. He said that many people have already gotten their flu shots, but Skiest urged that if you haven't yet, you should because prevention against the flu is the best protection.
"Prevention is mainly getting a flu shot. It's not too late to get a flu shot. Last year, we actually saw cases where a second peak went into March, so get the flu shot now. Remember, it takes about two weeks for it to become fully active or effective," Skiest explained.
Doctors said that they don't usually know how effective the shot is until the flu season is over which could be as late as May.
However, they said it's still important to get it to protect yourself from the highly-contagious virus.
As people are back to work and kids are back to school, if you feel symptoms of the flu coming on or they are diagnosed with the flu, Skiest added, "People should stay home if they have the flu and not send their kids to school because (a) they're going to feel terrible and (b) they don't want to spread it around."
Meantime, at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, they've put visitor restrictions into place, including only two visitors at a time, per patient and no one under 14 years old will be allowed.
So far, though, Baystate has not put any restrictions in place.
