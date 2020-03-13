SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Medical Center CEO Mark Keroack told Western Mass News that two dozen patients are in isolation at their facility for suspected cases of the coronavirus.

As of now, the CDC has confirmed 18 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts and 105 presumptive cases.

However, as of Friday afternoon, Mass. DPH lists no cases in Hampden, Hampshire, or Franklin Counties.

