SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local hospitals are changing their visitor policies, allowing more of the outside world in during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center announced updated policies on Monday.
The move comes as Baystate Health is reporting more uplifting news when it comes to cases within their facility.
Baystate Health officials said the number of COVID-19 positive patients they’ve been caring for has hovered around 25 to 30 over the last few weeks.
“..Which is significantly down from the peak of almost 200 cases in April, so we’re on the continued downturn,” said Dr. Andrew Artenstein, physician executive at Baystate Health.
Artenstien said the reopening of Massachusetts includes changing the visitor policy at Baystate Health, allowing patients that first step back towards normalcy.
“We are expecting our visitors to follow the same public health rules that we expect our staff and team members to follow,” Artenstein noted.
Baystate Health announced Monday that the new policy takes effect immediately and will impact inpatient and outpatient visitors.
- Non-COVID patients at the Baystate Health hospitals will be allowed one visitor at a time.
- Visiting hours will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
- Patients who are in labor can have one birthing partner or one visitor.
- Patients at Baystate Children's Hospital will be allowed one parent or guardian, or one visitor at a time (only one person will be allowed in the patient's room at a time)
- Those visiting patients will not be allowed in common areas such as waiting rooms, cafeterias, or gift shops, and must go directly to and from the patient’s room when entering and leaving the hospital.
Baystate Health added that no visitors are allowed for COVID patients at all hospitals, except:
- Patients under the age of 18 are allowed one parent or guardian.
- Patients who are in labor are allowed one birthing partner.
- Hospice patients and end-of-life patients are allowed one person or one clergy member per day.
- Intellectually/physically disabled patients are allowed one companion.
“We are eager to welcome back visitors and to create a more healing environment for all with policies that are necessary to protect the health and safety of our patients and staff,” said Nancy Shendell-Falik, President of Baystate Medical Center and Vice President of Operations for Baystate Health.
No companions will be allowed for those going to outpatient appointments or visiting outpatient practices, except:
- One parent or guardian for a patient 18 years old or younger.
- One caretaker for a completely dependent patient.
Also effective Monday, Mercy Medical Center and their affiliates will allow one visitor, over the age of 18, for each hospitalized or surgical patient.
The following exceptions will continue to be allowed in all cases:
- One parent or guardian for minors under the age of 18 or adults in need of guardianship
- One support person or birthing partner for a woman in labor
- One visitor for end-of-life patient or while on hospice care
- One companion for patient with cognitive or physical disability
Full visitor restrictions remain in place at the Mercy emergency department and ambulatory areas, such as the Sr. Caritas Cancer Center, Imaging Department, and Endoscopy Suite, unless by an exception listed above.
Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and those visiting should not stay longer than two hours at a time.
Mercy noted that all visitors will be screened before entering and will not be allowed if any symptoms of COVID-19 or infectious illness are present. Masks will be required at all times.
"Visitation to patients with active COVID-19 infection will be made on a case-by-case basis," Mercy explained in a statement.
As Massachusetts continues to reopen, Artenstein believes the first battle is over, but the fight against COVID-19 will be ongoing.
“The first cycle of the first surge appears to be behind us, but it is far from over,” Artenstein noted.
Several southern states have announced a rise in cases in the last few weeks. Artenstein said this may partially be due to when those states got their cases when compared to Massachusetts.
“Their peaks were not as high as the peaks in the northeastern United States, so they may be still in the first cycle of the first surge, but just in a different point in time,” Artenstein said.
Artenstein said 20 states have shown a recent surge in cases and contends we have not yet created any treatment to permanently damage the virus.
