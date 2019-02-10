WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield was put on 'precautionary lockdown' for about an hour-and-a-half Sunday, hospital officials confirm.
Shelly Hazlett, manager of public affairs for Baystate Health, tells Western Mass News the lockdown was put in place shortly after 11 a.m.
The lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m.
Hazlett says the matter is being investigated by the Westfield Police Department and that police did respond to the scene.
Westfield police telling us it's a State Police investigation.
Further information about the situation was not immediately available.
Western Mass News has reached out to State Police for more details.
Stay with Western Mass News for the latest. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we will update this story.
