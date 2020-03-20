SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Blood donations are still being accepted by Baystate Health.
Baystate Medical Center said Friday that U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is urging healthy people to donate blood as the country could face a shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They are continuing to collect blood donations, but effective immediately, those donations will done in Holyoke, rather than Springfield.
The health system's Bloodmobile will be located at 361 Whitney Avenue in Holyoke and will be open for donations:
- Saturday, March 21 : 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, March 23 : 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Baystate noted that extra safety precautions are being taken amid coronavirus concerns, including prescreening people before entering the Bloodmobile, extra cleaning, and donors spaced out according to social distancing guidelines.
Those with questions or who would like to book an appointment can call (413) 794-4600
