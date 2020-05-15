SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Due to hospital visitation restrictions, nurses in western Mass have become important liaisons between patients and their loved ones.
Western Mass News spoke to one local nurse from Baystate Medical Center about how she is there for families through virtual visits.
"You’re the last voice they’re going to hear. The last hand they’re going to hold," said R.N. nurse Jasmine Davis.
Virtual hospital visits have become the new norm amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Davis, a registered nurse at Baystate Medical Center is one of the many healthcare workers who have become the sole connection between patients and their loved ones.
The hospital currently has 75 iPads that allow this communication through the 'Jitsi' meeting app.
"A lot of our patients' families sometimes will have a specific time that they would like to set a meeting, other times it’s just if they call the unit and say 'Hey I would like to see them and this is available' then we use it right away," Davis explained.
Davis, entering her second year as a nurse, never imagined taking on such a vital role in connecting families through a pandemic.
"With the connection of using 'Jitsi' and the families and the patients, it’s been such a heartwarming experience for them. It’s very emotional at the time. A lot of family members they would cry," Davis noted.
Davis told us holding these Facetime calls can be emotionally and mentally hard, but she is very fortunate that she can help patients through these times and assure them they are not alone.
"I think they appreciate it. It's a very emotional moment. I'm rubbing their heads. I’m holding their hands and even though they can’t talk or can’t move. You’re still there. It's like you’re being the physical presence for the family," Davis said.
For the Daviau family, these virtual visits are a driving force in keeping them connected to their family member, Richard Daviau, who has been at Baystate Medical Center fighting COVID-19 since April 11.
"They are very accommodating and I’ll tell you it’s been our connection to Rich and the only way we’ve been able to stay sane and stay connected during this. To see him, it’s been so important for the family," said Daviau's relative, Debbie.
In another case, the virtual visits helped connect a married couple - both in the hospital fighting COVID-19.
"So I had her Facetime her husband, who was actually down the hall and it was such an emotional thing and she hadn’t seen her husband, they were both quarantined and now they are in separate rooms. That was such an emotional thing and they loved it," Davis explained.
As for safety precautions - the staff wears PPE to ensure everyone's safety and, the iPads are disinfected after every use.
"This device allows everyone to talk to their families and not put themselves at risk of contracting viruses," Davis noted.
Davis told us the goal is for Baystate Medical Center is to continue this program even after the pandemic is over.
