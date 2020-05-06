SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Today is National Nurse Appreciation Day, and with so many working the front lines during this pandemic, Western Mass News sat down via FaceTime with one nurse at Baystate Medical Center who's been on a COVID-19 unit since day one.
“I’ve been a nurse for 17 years, and I've been at Baystate for all of those years,” said Amber Leary, Baystate nurse.
She took some time to talk over FaceTime during her short break as part of the COVID-19 unit.
“It’s emotionally draining, it's physically draining,” she said.
Never before in her career has she been through anything like this.
“It's exhausting,” she said. “The N95 masks we have to wear into the rooms, you have to wear them for hours at a time, and it's painful, it hurts your face. I usually have a headache every day.”
She said it's what they do, and she and her team are adapting as best they can, but it's taking a toll.
“It’s a long day,” she said. “We have to psych ourselves up to go to work. I've talked to my colleagues about it, and it's no longer, ‘Oh, I’m going to work tomorrow, a joy.’ You have to mentally prepare to go to work.”
She is grateful for her colleagues and thankful to be able to support patients who are alone -- since visitors aren't allowed -- and scared.
“There's no family here with them, so that's really sad especially when they pass away,” she said. “We do the best we can to be with them so they're not alone and spend time with them.
The full PPE gear makes human connection hard, she said.
“I try to hold hands,” she said. “I try to rub their head, I try to touch them and give them some contact.”
There are bright moments, and patients she will never forget -- one in particular.
“So he was a patient from the Soldiers’ Home and he was pretty sick, and he's just the sweetest man,” she said. “Every time you go into his room, he has a big smile and says hello to us, and I don't know, he just touches my heart.”
With three girls at home and a partner all supporting her, Leary said she still worries about her safety and her family's.
“I would say in the beginning I was scared,” she said. “I did not want to get it. I still don't want to get it, but I think I've gotten a little more used to it, but I'm not as afraid as I was.”
She did say what does keep her awake at night.
“My biggest fear is when the state opens back up, and I'm afraid there's going to be another surge. I don't know if there will or won't be, but I'm kind of dreading the idea of it,” she said.
The patient she talked about from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, we are happy to report, is doing well and recovering.
On this National Nurses Day, thank you to Amber Leary and all the other RNs for doing what you do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.