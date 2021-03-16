SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A promising treatment for COVID-19 patients is showing positive results for those with mild cases of the virus.
Baystate Health has implemented this treatment over the last three months and say it's a game changer.
Jim Ryan, 69, from Ludlow is an avid marathon runner and believed he was healthy for his age. He thought if he caught the virus, it would be mild, but that wasn't the case.
“So I had a very nasty case. I initially started out with what I thought was a sinus infection, but 48 hours later when I couldn’t smell anything, I knew that it was COVID. I got tested and it was pretty much downhill from there,” Ryan explained.
He told Western Mass News that his symptoms were severe when he caught it in early December. He was sick for four to six weeks, but a new monoclonal antibody treatment was a saving grace and he was the first patient at Baystate Medical Center to get it.
“It was a really painless, simple infusion,” Ryan added.
The first monoclonal antibody treatment was approved for emergency use by the FDA in November after it contributed to the recovery of former President Donald Trump, who tested positive in October. However, more recently in February, a new antibody cocktail was approved and has since shown strong promise in both treating early infection in high-risk patients and preventing hospitalization and death after exposure.
“They saw about 87 percent risk reduction,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of infectious disease at Baystate.
Paez said they take two kinds of antibodies and copy them making an antibody cocktail, which is then infused into the patient through an IV. The antibodies attach to the virus to neutralize and block the infection. It's meant to treat patients early on - within 10 days of the onset of symptoms - and slow the progression of the virus.
“You already have premade antibodies. You're giving it to the body to block the virus before it really creates havoc to the body,” Paez explained.
Paez said it's not meant for those hospitalized with a serious case of the virus on or high levels of supplemental oxygen. In fact, in some of those more serious cases, studies show this treatment has actually made their illness worse.
Luckily for Ryan, it made his recovery even faster.
“I didn’t have the Donald Trump recovery where 72 hours later, he was Superman, but I could tell there was definitely an improvement…I would absolutely recommend them to anybody who fit the case for receiving them,” Ryan said.
Eligible patients for the new COVID-19 treatment are:
- Adults and children over 12 years old who tests or tested positive for COVID-19 and weigh over 88 pounds
- Those who are considered a high-risk patient
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.