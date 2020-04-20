SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate's chief physician executive said their health system is days away from running out of disposable medical gowns.
This comes as so many other hospitals across the country continue to struggle with PPE supplies, like face masks.
So much so, when they got a lead on the highly sought after KN95s, the chief himself made the long drive to secure the shipment from the broker...only to be met by the FBI.
"I have never experienced or had to experience anything like this," said Baystate Health's Chief Physician Executive, Doctor Andrew Artenstein.
Dr. Artenstein sat down with Western Mass News over Facetime...to tell us the tale he wrote about in the latest 'New England Journal of Medicine'.
The article told an unprecedented, personal journey to find personal protective equipment - or PPE.
This was after his supply team got a lead on KN95 and other face masks.
"So many of our leads had fallen apart in the last minute and we felt the only way to keep track of this and control it is to be physically present," Dr. Artenstein explained.
Part of his team flew in a small plane seated rows apart to an undisclosed warehouse in the mid-Atlantic region, with no more room to be appropriately distanced...Dr. Artenstein hopped in his car and hit the road.
"I'll be honest with you, at this point, there was only one thing. Get the equipment that we agreed to, make sure its the right high performing equipment and get it back home," Dr. Artenstein said.
Once at the warehouse...
"Then we got word that the FBI was in the building and wanted to speak to us," Dr. Artenstein explained.
Credentials were shown to be sure the masks were headed to an appropriate location and not the black market, but still, the pallets were not being released to the waiting trucks.
"It was only after a few hours went by and no trucks were being loaded that we were concerned that something came up. When we spoke again to the agents we were told that they were waiting to hear from homeland security to see what their options could be," Dr. Artenstein explained.
United States Department of Homeland Security could redirect the shipment entirely...so calls were made to Congressman Richard Neal.
"Who intervened on our behalf to ensure that we were able to clear any hurdles and get that equipment out," Dr. Artenstein noted.
Baystate eventually received 500,000 each of the KN95s' and other face masks.
A help, since Dr. Artenstein said staff goes through about 20,000 a day.
"You can see why we could use, with a facility of our size, with 4 hospitals and 80 ambulatory sites why 20,000 face masks a day is not as much as it seems on initial glance," Dr. Artenstein explained.
As his team continues to search for more masks, he also said they are just days away from being out of another critical piece of equipment.
"What we need, it's going to sound crazy, are those disposable gowns. They just, those blue or yellow gowns that people wear to take care of patients, believe it or not, they are very scared nationally," Dr. Artenstein noted.
The supply team, he said, working 24-7 to find any lead they can.
In the meantime, Dr. Artenstein said Baystate's warehouse that contains all the PPEs' is now under 24-7 security.
