SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In an effort to bring more COVID-19 testing to communities in need, Baystate Medical center is teaming up with the Springfield Housing Authority and the city of Springfield.
Two special testing events are being held this month.
- Friday, September 25 – 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Springfield Housing Authority, 25 Saab Court
- Wednesday, September 30 – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Moxon Apartments, 22-68 Healey Street and 23-77 Moxon Street
Testing, which is free and does not need a physician’s referral, is available on a walk-in only basis for the first 150 community members who stop by.
