SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Kids under the age of five might soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize the shot for the age group.
Pfizer sent data from their studies to the FDA, asking that they authorize a small dose of their vaccine for children under five. Right now, the shot is approved for those five and older, but now, the pharmaceutical company has sent their data to be reviewed by the FDA and they are asking that their vaccine be approved for those six months and older...
"Parents and pediatricians are very excited about the prospect of getting our youngest kids protected against COVID-19,” said Baystate Medical Center Chief of General Pediatrics John O’Reilly.
The youngest Americans could receive a shot as early as March. O'Reilly explained how the process works in authorizing the two-dose shot for the age group.
"The FDA gets the first pass and they really take a deep dive and look at the studies and make sure things are lining up the way they should be. They take all that analysis and then if they approve it, it goes to the CDC committee,” O’Reilly explained.
It could take anywhere from four to 10 weeks for authorization, but to put it in perspective, it only took four weeks to get emergency approval for the vaccine for children ages 5 to 12.
Alyssa Archuleta is the mother to a nine-month-old boy. She said she's excited to have the option to vaccinate her son against COVID-19.
"It will be a relieving feeling to know that we have an option as parents,” Archuleta said.
However, she said she won't be the first in line once it's approved.
"I think, personally, that I would probably wait a little bit before vaccinating him just to see how the younger generation handles it,” Archuleta added.
O'Reilly told Western Mass News that he thinks this is a huge advancement in the fight against COVID-19, especially since he's seen more children being hospitalized due to the omicron variant.
“This is a serious illness in our pediatric patients and healthy patients with what we think are common things, like obesity and asthma, are being hospitalized and going to the ICU,” O’Reilly added.
The dosage proposed for this vaccine is one-tenth of the adult dose.
