SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Right now, Baystate Health has 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with two are in critical care units.
Baystate's top infectious disease specialist said the number of cases in western Massachusetts and the state are still low, but much work needs to be done to keep it that way.
Dr. Andrew Artenstein said while there was a slight uptick in cases recently, we are holding steady right now. He said we are still in the first phase of the virus, but he is concerned about another wave that could hit this fall and the hospital, he said, is getting ready.
“So our first case here at Baystate Health was in mid-March, case of COVID-19, so for the next six, and for the next six to eight weeks after that, we were in the midst of a pretty impressive surge,” Artenstein explained.
For the first time since the pandemic hit, Artenstein, Baystate's chief physician executive and infectious disease specialist, sat down one-on-one, socially distanced, for a local television news interview.
He told Western Mass News the numbers of COVID cases have stabilized with some hiccups along the way.
“Since that time, we seen a steady decline from about early June ‘til the end of July, then we saw it go up, but back down into the range of where we have no more than two dozen patients in the hospital at any moment,” Artenstein said.
What is concerning, Artenstein said, is the upcoming cold and flu season - symptoms of which can mimic that of COVID-19.
The hospital is preparing to test all patients, regardless, for COVID and the flu. However, a new single test is in the works.
“There’s work in progress to develop a test that is a single test that will incorporate several viruses and we should have that, as we hope, by sometime this fall,” Artenstein noted.
Right now, the focus is on quicker turn-around times for testing.
“It would be helpful for your viewers to understand that it is improved and the reason that it’s improved is by brute force on the part of laboratory professionals and clinical professionals and companies,” Artenstein added.
In hospital testing, results take anywhere between four and nine hours.
Outside the hospital, it’s days, which must change if we are to get ahead of this virus.
“Nationally, there's been no national coordinated, unified theory behind this which would have helped. Everyone is kind of on their own and doing the best they can, but a lot of these constraints are beyond our control,” Artenstein said.
As several vaccines are in human trials in the United States, Artenstein is skeptical of Russia's claim to have one available for the public until more information is known.
“It was tested and it was tested and 76 people by reports, that's a small number. That doesn’t prove anything. That’s a good start, but that would be considered to be a pilot study in most American vaccine trials,” Artenstein said.
The good news, in Massachusetts, he said that the infection rate is inching down right now.
“I can tell you, in Massachusetts, the infection rate as of yesterday - that is the rate of positivity among test done - was 1.8 percent, which is a pretty low percentage,” Artenstein explained.
That means about one to two people in every hundred people are infected with COVID-19. Still, they are concerning odds when it comes to kids going back to school.
Knowing that, it tells you that if you get 500 students in a cafeteria and two percent are infected that 10 kids, right?
Again, Artenstein is calling on a national, coordinated effort.
“Frankly, if it had been our national strategy five months ago to work toward a plan to strategically reopen schools because it was so important and we had four or five months to prepare, I think we could’ve been in a better place,” Artenstein noted.
What we need to focus on now ahead of an another, anticipated wave of the virus are the basics.
“It almost sounds trivial at this point because we talk about it so much, but they actually work, so those public health practices that work to keep safe and those around you safe during the mask, wearing the mask when you’re not alone…avoid large gatherings, not traveling if possible, and washing hands early, often, and appropriately,” Artenstein said.
Artenstein gave Gov. Baker high marks when it comes to a slow reopening and putting the brakes recently on Step 2 of Phase 3.
He urges people to get a flu vaccine and keep up with their own health care needs as the flu season hits and COVID-19 is still around.
