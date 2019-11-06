HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health has issued an update about their proposed inpatient behavorial health facility in Holyoke.
They said both US HealthVest and Baystate have agreed not move forward with their proposed venture.
They had planned to open a inpatient behavioral health hospital on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke, site of the old Holyoke Geriatric Authority building.
Baystate said they are still committed to execute this plan.
"Either depression, major psychosis, substance use disorder is only growing in our area, so we really need to keep up with patient demand," said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
Baystate Health said it remains in discussion with the city of Holyoke and plans to find a new partner.
In the meantime, Baystate's current inpatient behavioral health units will operate as usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.