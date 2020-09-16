SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Medical Center received a national recognition for it's nurse care.
For the fourth consecutive time, the hospital received the Magnet recognition. It’s a badge of honor that places the nursing staff among the finest in the nation.
Only 10 Massachusetts hospitals have this honor and health care organizations have to reapply for the recognition every four years.
"Only one percent of all hospitals, Magnet and non-Magnet, across the world have achieved a fourth designation, so this is something we are really excited about," said Christine Klucznik, chief nursing officer at Baystate Medical Center.
Klucznik told Western Mass News that this award should reassure patients they will receive the very best care at Baystate.
