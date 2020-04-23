(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News continues to follow the number of COVID-19 cases being reported close to home.
Baystate Health said they're now testing 300 individuals per day and they're looking to expand testing further.
Baystate said they're seeing a decline in the percentage of positive test results for COVID-19 cases. It's something that has continued for the past week there.
The health system said that so far, 4,517 people have been tested.
- 137 patients are being hospitalized
- 14 are in critical care units
- 21 hospitalized patients are under investigation
In just the last day, Baystate Health said they've performed about 300 more tests.
In total, Baystate's test results are as follows:
- 3,507 results are negative
- 918 results were positive
The percentage of positive cases at Baysate are moving down. Over the past week, it's drifted down from 22 percent to 20 percent. They noted that will likely continue as testing is expanded.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that 5,000 more tests were done since yesterday and there have been 100 new hospitalizations
"In total, nine percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, a number that has remained relatively stable over the past few days," Baker said.
The governor reiterated today it's too early to indicate a downward trend.
