SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hospitals across the country are being stretched thin as more patients are being treated for COVID-19. As of Thursday, Baystate Health is reporting 78 patients in its system, which is more than three-and-a-half times as many patients as the 22 patients they had this time last year.
Doctors said it's simple. They said the best way to prevent hospitalizations is to get vaccinated.
“It’s obviously very concerning,” said Baystate Health infectious disease doctor Dr. Daniel Skiest.
Skiest told Western Mass News that hospitals are seeing a fourth wave of COVID-19 that seems to be getting worse by the day.
“It’s just concerning for the patients and most of all, the families as well as the staff. People have been working hard for a long time and it’s hard to not see the end in sight,” Skiest explained.
As of Wednesday, Baystate Health was treating 84 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Compare that to August 25, 2020 when Baystate was only treating 17 patients.
Nationally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that number of those hospitalized was more than 100,000 on Wednesday. That’s more than double the nearly 49,000 hospitalizations on the same day last year.
Skiest said that number is primarily made up of unvaccinated people.
“Most of the cases are unvaccinated patients and those are most of the people who end up in the hospital,” Skiest noted.
Officials said COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown by 10 percent across the country in the past week alone. Currently, 48.3 percent of the country is still not fully vaccinated. In Massachusetts, that number is only 36.5 percent, but health experts said it’s still not enough.
“Everybody should definitely get the vaccine. Whether they’ve had COVID or not and to prevent COVID, we need to keep people apart especially indoors and we still need to wear masks,” Skiest added.
Skiest also said the patients admitted to the hospital are generally younger than what we saw in earlier waves. He said it’s important that people continue to use common sense and look out for each other.
