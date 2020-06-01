SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Baystate Health is looking for blood plasma from recovering coronavirus patients as they work to treat others suffering from the virus.
The health system explained that convalescent plasma is being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19 because there is no approved treatment for the disease and information suggests the plasma may help some people recover.
“This new program initiative, termed ‘Hemotherapy Heroes,’ recognizes the important role these patient donors play in treatment efforts to combat the pandemic. Their plasma may help save the life of someone fighting desperately to recover from this deadly novel coronavirus infection” said Dr. Chester Andrzejewski with Baystate Health.
So far, over 130 people, who have recovered from COVID-19, have reached out to Baystate to donate their convalescent plasma.
If you have recovered from COVID-19, you must meet the following requirements to qualify to donate your plasma:
- You must be able to meet routine blood donation eligibility requirements
- You must have a prior COVID-19 diagnosis documented by a laboratory test
- You must be fully recovered for at least 28 days
- You must be willing to authorize Baystate Health access to your medical record for the purpose of determining your eligibility for COVID-19 convalescent plasma donation.
Those who meet the necessary requirements and want to donate can CLICK HERE to begin the evaluation process.
Baystate also noted Monday that blood donations are still needed.
“We are grateful to everyone who has shown up to donate blood at our Blood Donor Center during the COVID-19 pandemic, and can’t stress enough the continued need for blood and platelet donations even as shelter-in-place restrictions are slowly being lifted in the community,” said Amy Khalil with Baystate Health’s blood donor recruiter.
The health system’s blood donation operations have been relocated to 361 Whitney Avenue in Holyoke due to the pandemic.
That center is open:
- Monday and Friday - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Walk-in blood donors are welcome, but appointments are given priority and can be made by calling 413-794-4600.
Platelet donations at the Holyoke facility are scheduled by appointment only.
For more information on the requirements for donating blood and platelets, or to make an appointment, CLICK HERE.
