HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health is working with state officials to try and get more eligible Hampden County residents vaccinated.
The health system said to help that effort, they are working in partnership with Mass. DPH to host a walk-in vaccine clinic at 361 Whitney Avenue in Holyoke on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The clinic will be providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a walk-in, first come, first served basis. It is noted that supplies are limited.
The event is open to eligible Hampden County residents. If you plan on attending and are eligible, Baystate asks that you bring your license or a proof of residency.
