(WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health has announced some changes to its visitation policy.
Under the new guidelines, no visitors will be allowed in the emergency department of their hospitals.
There is an exception for patients under the age of 18. Those patients will be allowed one parent or guardian.
Patients in labor and patients with disabilities are also being allowed one companion.
End-of-life patients will be allowed two visitors and one clergy member.
Officials add that there will likely be additional changes in the coming weeks as COVID-cases continue into the fall and winter months.
