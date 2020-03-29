SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, Western Mass News reported Baystate Medical Center's visitor policy relating to labor and delivery.
We were told that the birthing partner would be asked to leave two hours after birth.
However, on Saturday, Baystate has updated their policy and released a statement to Western Mass News, that read:
"As of today, Baystate Health has modified the Visitor Policy related to labor and delivery. Effective immediately, we will allow the partner who attends the birth to remain with the patient until discharge, with the provision that the visitor not leave the patient room for any reason. The partner will be screened twice a day for signs of infection."
Still, only one person is allowed in the delivery room and no guests are allowed to visit at any time.
