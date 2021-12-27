SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health is urging people not to go to hospital emergency departments to get a routine coronavirus test.
In a press release sent to Western Mass News Monday afternoon, Dr. Andrew Artenstein, Chief Physician Executive and Chief Academic Officer, Baystate Health says the following:
“During the last couple of weeks, Baystate Health’s emergency departments have seen a dramatic increase in visits from people presenting for COVID-testing that could be done at community sites specified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health."
This as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the U.S. and throughout the community.
Public health officials cite the demand for more testing, a shortage of rapid tests and limited appointment slots available for PCR tests nationwide as to why people should seek out a testing location.
Currently, you can get tested for COVID-19 at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield and at Holyoke Community College through the state's 'Stop the Spread' testing efforts.
“Going to the ED for non-emergency COVID-19 testing without serious symptoms requiring immediate attention, such as shortness of breath or chest pain which could be symptomatic of COVID-19 or other critical illness, diverts essential, live-saving resources from patients who are experiencing a true emergency,” said Dr. Artenstein.
If you would like to find a testing site near you, CLICK HERE
Baystate health officials say people with mild symptoms or who are asymptomatic but who suspect they may have COVID-19, and those seeking testing for travel, should contact their primary care provider or seek out one of the testing sites.
