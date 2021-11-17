NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With warnings of product shortages and shipping delays, many are getting a head start on their holiday shopping and scammers are not far behind.
“There’s a lot of scammers on Facebook a lot and especially this time of year, everyone’s shopping. It’s easier to shop online than it is to come into the store,” said Kimberly Collamore.
It’s the season for holiday shopping and holiday scammers.
“I’ve gotten phone calls and stuff and yeah, there’s a lot of scammers out there. You got to be really careful,” said Sean Campbell.
The Better Business Bureau released their “Naughty List” with the top scams of Christmas and most linked to online shopping. Anita Wilson, the director of the consumer protection unit with the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said online shopping scams connected to social media have become increasingly common.
“We have seen quite an uptick in those kind of complaints recently and, in recent years, over the past few years, a lot more problems with imposter websites or maybe websites that are around for a little while then disappear,” Wilson explained.
One shopper told Western Mass News that kind of online shopping scam is what brought her out to the store Wednesday.
“So my mom wanted to order something online and she found out it was a scam, so I told her I would make it for her,” Collamore added.
Wilson added that consumers should also be careful when buying from a company for the first time.
“We have had some reports of imposter websites where people think that they’re buying from someone that they know or someone that they’ve heard of, but they’ve purchased items and the items may not be the quality they expected, so it’s really important to know who you’re buying from,” Wilson noted.
With expected shipping delays this holiday season, you want to be extra careful before tracking your packages as scammers are even sending out false shipping notifications.
“Make sure that you have that tracking information if you do shop online or order online. Get the tracking information or any kind of confirmation and follow it yourself,” Wilson added.
Wilson said people should use their credit cards rather than debit cards when making online purchases.
