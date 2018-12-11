EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas time is slowly creeping up on us.
In western Massachusetts, consumers are checking items off their list and shopping for their loved ones
However, scammers could be stealing your Christmas cheer right from the gift cards you purchased.
Tis' the season of giving and gift shopping.
Usually, when we don't know what to get someone for the holidays, we end up buying a quick and easy gift like a gift card.
However, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that scammers are ruining holiday shopping by stealing money right off of your gift card purchase.
"So, in most stores now, there are racks or kiosks that have gift cards on them and what these criminals are doing is they are going in taking them, unpackaging them, and getting the numbers and the pins off of the gift cards and repackaging it and putting it on the shelf," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
Eventually, when the card is purchased and activated, the scammer then uses the card number to wipe out the card balance before you can even use it.
According to the National Retail Federation, gift card spending this year is expected to reach $27.6 billion.
If gift cards are on your Christmas list this year, Prager explained "what you want to do is check the packaging. Make sure it doesn't look tampered with. A lot of people say don't grab a card in the back or in the front because a criminal who's doing this is likely going to be in a hurry, so they aren't going to take their time so they will just stick in the front or the back."
The Better Business Bureau is also warning customers about a website that claims that they can check your balance for you, but it turns out, they end up stealing your balance.
The best way for you to check is to look on the back of the gift card, go to the website, or simply call the number on the back card to verify the amount.
Experts suggest if a retailer offers to register your gift card, take full advantage of that. This allows you to keep track of any misuse and gives you the chance to report it immediately.
