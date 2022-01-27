(Gray News) -- For many the hunt for a new vehicle has shifted from the car lot to the online marketplace, but the Better Business Bureau told our national investigative team it takes work to get the best deal.
One of the main perks of buying a car online is that there is less emotion involved. It’s easier to stay detached when chatting with someone remotely. You get everything in writing and you can review agreements without the pressure of a salesperson, but be careful because if scammers have their way, you could get taken for a ride.
“The bottom line is, is just careful when plug in that vehicle, you’re online shopping that you are in fact dealing with a reputable source," said Sandra Guile with the BBB’s national office in Washington, D.C.
Guile said that you have to know who you’re dealing with and know the risks. Scammers will often ask you to pay with gift cards to steal your money or try to get something else.
"The opposite side of that scam is that they could just be looking for information. You may be interested in a vehicle because you’re purchasing it for a loved one and they may be pushing it for personal information, instead of financial information," Guile added.
Buying a car online is tricky, so, take your time and follow this advice:
- Watch out for too good to be true deals. Scammers often steal consumers’ personal information and money by offering them high-value goods at extremely discounted prices.
- Never wire funds or complete bank-to-bank transactions. Scammers love this kind of transaction because there is no way for you to get your money back once it’s completed.
- See the car first. Never buy a car without making an in-person inspection and taking a test drive first.
- Don’t give in to pressure. Take your time and think a deal over before agreeing to anything. If you get a bad feeling, listen to your gut.
Also, read the fine print. Never trust a seller or buyer who says that the transaction is guaranteed by eBay, Paypal, Craigslist, or another online marketplace. These sites explicitly explain they cannot guarantee that people using their services are legitimate.
Make sure to report any suspicious activity to the Better Business Bureau in your area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.