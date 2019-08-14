Beach at Cedar Street Recreational Park in Sturbridge temporarily closed.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Health officials have announced the temporary closure of a popular local beach.
According to the Sturbridge Police Department, members of the Sturbridge Board of Health have decided to close the beach at Cedar Street Recreational Park.
Details on what prompted officials to close the beach have not yet been released.
We have reached out to the Sturbridge Board of Health, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
