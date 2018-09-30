WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday is the final day of the Big E, and last year, more than 1.5 million people visited the fair.
This year, they're at about 1.4 million.
You may remember that last weekend, they set an all-time attendance record with more than 172,000 people making their way here.
Governor Charlie Baker was at the fair earlier Sunday and tells Western Mass News why the fair is so important to the region.
"As an economic engine, and," Governor Charlie Baker tells us. "As a gigantic promoter of both agriculture and the trades, there's simply nothing like it. I try to come here every year."
There's been several performances by some big names, including Ice T, Noah Cyrus, and Old Dominion.
Now tonight, it's the Beach Boys' turn to entertain guests.
They will be performing at the Xfinity Arena stage at 7:30.
Tickets are $29 per person.
