SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Bean Restaurant Group hosted two job fairs in South Hadley and Springfield Wednesday, looking to recruit new employees and fill over 100 positions.
“I really want to get a job, get started and get moving. I’m really excited,” said Samuel Diamond of South Hadley.
Diamond is ready to get started and try his hand with the Bean Restaurant Group.
“I've been wanting to be a dishwasher for a while now just to sort of start-up in the industry, I’ve been really excited I saw this opportunity and I said yes,” said Diamond.
Bean Restaurant Group's vice president of operations Zach Shuman told Western Mass News they’re looking to hire part-time and full-time, a total of 150 positions across six locations.
“Assistant general managers, chefs, line cooks, servers, bartenders, food runners,” said Shuman.
One South Hadley resident we spoke to is trying to use her experience from culinary school and as a line cook…
“To learn even more and to provide what I have,” said Dyan Miller of South Hadley.
We asked Bryan Graham, vice president of culinary, for Bean Restaurant Group what would need to happen today for him to call the job fair a success?
“I think any employee that we bring on, it’s a success, to be honest. it’s one more employee we didn’t have before,” said Graham.
Graham said they have had to make some alterations to their restaurants because of the staffing shortage.
"For instance up in Amherst, we’ve had to close our patio down because we don’t have enough staff to cover it," said Graham.
Graham also identified the return of college students as a big reason for their push to fill these positions. He said anyone is welcome to apply; regardless of experience.
“We need these positions filled, and there’s people out there - we just need to find them and get them in the door...And I think we need to start small and think big,” said Graham.
For interested applicants who could not make it to the job fair, information on how you could apply for these positions could be found here.
