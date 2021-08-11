(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Bean Restaurant Group is holding two local job fairs next week.
It's hiring for more than 150 full and part-time positions at six different restaurants in the area, including:
- The Student Prince & The Fort, Springfield
- Johnny’s Tavern, Amherst
- Johnny’s Bar & Grill, South Hadley
- IYA Sushi, South Hadley & Amherst
- The Boat House, South Hadley
- Wurst Haus, Northampton
Available positions include servers, bartenders, line cooks, assistant general managers, and more.
The fairs will take place on August 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Student Prince and The Fort in Springfield and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Boat House in South Hadley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.