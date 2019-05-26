LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the second day in a row, Longmeadow police are reporting sightings of a bear in town.
Sunday around noon, the Longmeadow Police Department posted to their Facebook page that they received calls of a bear sighting in several areas.
These include Maple Road, Longmeadow Street (Rt. 5) and Nevins Avenue.
Longmeadow police say the Enfield Police Department just over the line in CT have also reportedly received 'similar calls.'
"Please use caution especially in the Greenwood Park area. While the bear does not seem aggressive, it goes without saying: do not approach the animal," the Longmeadow Police Department said Sunday.
On Saturday, just one day prior, police notified the public a bear was spotted in the area of Twinbrook Circle in Longmeadow.
The bear was allegedly spotted on the back deck of number 58 Twinbrook Circle.
Police are reminding residents to remove trash and bird feeders from your yard and to be 'mindful when letting your pets out.'
Did you see the bear Sunday in Longmeadow? If so, and you took a photo/video send it to shareit@westernmassnews.com and you could see it on the news!
