AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Black bear sightings across western Mass, have some residents on edge wondering why the bears are out in the dead of winter.
Western Mass News spoke to Agawam Animal Control Officer, Allison Strong about this issue and the increase of wildlife across western Mass.
A video that was shot by a resident in Southwick shows a black bear walking through the woods with an animal in its mouth.
"It's not, I've never personally seen that the bears I've usually dealt with are in trash bird feeds grain buckets things of that nature, I've never seen them with a dead animal in their mouth," Strong explained.
While that sight may come as a surprise, Strong said seeing bears out and about in the winter is quite common.
"They will hibernate if they need to, if they need to conserve fat and energy they will or if they are going to have cubs in the Spring," Strong said.
And Strong said the mild climate has a major impact on numerous wildlife that we are seeing this year
"We are not having the crazy winters these animals are becoming more prolific they are having a longer season they can sustain life better with more abundant food sources," Strong said.
So if you’re seeing more bears than usual, don’t be surprised 21;39;42
"We used to see bears coming out with one cub now we see them with 3 up to 4 cubs making it out of the den, is it Winter or more abundant food source and babies are surviving longer, it's not as cold," Strong explained.
Strong told Western Mass News, the bears are often harmless just make noise and they’ll go away.
It’s the coyotes you need to watch out for.
"I don’t often like to tell people to panic especially with wildlife because it lives here but the coyotes tend to become more aggressive during mating season," Strong said.
Right now it is mating season until March so she suggests keeping a close eye on your pets, and don’t let them go outside alone.
"Even if you’re in a fenced area on a leash things of that nature because they will jump fences," Strong noted.
