(WGGB/WSHM) -- A rise in bear sightings has been reported in communities including South Hadley and Northampton.
However, what you may not know is that you may be inadvertently inviting them onto your property.
Bears have been there all along, but since people are spending more time at home during the pandemic, there's been a rise in sightings.
Installation of doorbell and trail cameras have been catching these visitors in the act.
It turns out, we're not the only ones socially distancing.
“Wild animals have their own distance issues and needs and you may think that it’s really close, it may not feel that way,” said Marion Larson with MassWildlife.
You may be luring them in without realizing it. Bird seed and sewet is high in fat and protein.
You can make your property less attractive by taking down bird feeders, securing trash, waiting until the morning of pickup day to put the trash out, and sealing off areas that animals might be able to crawl under.
Failure to do so will likely mean they'll overstay their welcome.
“They have amazing memories. They can remember from year-to-year where they got food and they will return to that area,” Larson noted.
If you do find yourself face-to-face with wildlife, say hello. Marion recommends making yourself known by talking, making loud noises, flailing your arms, or throwing soft objects in their direction.
If you feel safe doing so, walk toward them aggressively.
- For more information on avoiding wildlife conflicts, CLICK HERE.
The goal is to establish your territory.
“That’s the message that you’re sending. They understand that language and that’s a good message to send. Keeping wildlife wild is keeping wildlife and people at a safe and respectable distance,” Larson noted.
Also, don't feed them. Increases in population are linked to increases in food sources.
Larger bear families are being linked to residential areas for this very reason.
“Two cubs is not an unusual thing for bears. We’ve seen more three, four, and a couple of five cub families…highly unusual,” Larson added.
While 2020 has been a bit of a bear, if you're lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a real one, Larson said enjoy it.
“If you do see a wild animal, it doesn’t need to be a cause for concern. It’s there. It’s really cool. Sit back, enjoy the show,” Larson said.
- For more information on black bears in Massachusetts, CLICK HERE.
