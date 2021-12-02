CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Beauty Batlles Lounge kicked off their toy and coat drive Thursday night.
The event, Battle Beauties Give Back, kicks off their coat and toy drive. The organizer and owner of Beauty Batlles Lounge told Western Mass News the toys collected will be given to children in the care of DCF,
The new coats will go to the Alianza, the women's domestic violence shelter and any used coats will be given to Tapestry.
