SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beauty lovers are guilty of using that same mascara or saving a month’s old lipstick that's for special occasions.
While it may not seem like a big deal, beauty products that expire could do more harm than good.
“You would probably break out in some type of dermatitis,” New England Dermatology Aesthetics Manager Laurie Circosta said.
Doesn't sound good right? We didn't think so either.
That's why Circosta is getting answers on what products need to be thrown away and which ones can push the expiration date.
“As far as eye makeup is concerned I would not push that too far,” Circosta said.
She said your eyes are more susceptible to infection.
“You have an open cavity to your body so, anything can get in through your eyes,” Circosta said.
Meaning mascaras, liquid eyeliners, eye creams, and eye primers that are old need to go because if not you could experience painful side effects.
“Redness of the actual eye, irritation around the eye, pus around the eye,” Circosta explained.
Giving you conjunctivitis or pink eye as well.
“As long as your cleaning your brushes your powders are not as easily contaminated,” Circosta said.
According to Circosta, your powder-based makeup will last the longest, and if you don't reach for your bag too often try these.
“Things that will not expire as quickly are mineral-based products,” Circosta said.
There are obvious signs when your cream and liquid products expire.
“Anything cream-based will definitely start to smell like bad oil,” Circosta said.
That includes lipsticks. Discoloration of creams and liquids is also an indicator they've gone bad.
“Throw it out,” Circosta said.
If you're still not sure check the product’s expiration date. Many products have symbols indicating the shelf life once they've been opened.
“I always tell people to hang on to the bottom flap of the box,” Circosta explained.
Circosta said if the product doesn't have that image the box will have a serial number.
“You look at that code, and you go on their website you can put that code in and it will tell you what the expiration date is,” Circosta said.
These tips will help you avoid infections and irritation.
