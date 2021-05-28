BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A beaver dam broke in Belchertown this morning leaving Gulf Road damaged. Police tell us the road is closed.
They says the call came in around 6:30 Friday morning.
The break sent water flowing into the road and over it causing significant damage.
A neighbor we spoke to tells us the beaver dam let go at a pond in the woods and flipped the tar over in the road.
According to Steve Williams, the DPW Director for Belchertown, ongoing repairs will take weeks ..if not months.
" It appears as though it was a beaver dam that ruptured and that allowed the flow of water down Gulf Rd. and caused significant erosion throughout the roadway. There's several areas on the road that are completely washed out and impassable."
The roadway itself is closed between North St. and South Gulf Rd.
Wiliams tells us about a half-a-dozen houses sit on this stretch of roadway.
"We're working with those people to get them to their homes. We can get them in and out of their homes, emergency crews, ambulances...it's just depending on where they respond and where people live that they have to access from different directions for now."
The DPW hoped to have thru traffic restored by the end of the day Friday.
As far as what caused the beaver dam to break?
We're told the town's Conservation Department is looking into it.
Western Mass News will update this story with any new information that comes into our newsroom.
