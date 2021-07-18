BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The beaver dam on East Street in Belchertown broke Sunday morning after heavy rain.
The Belchertown Fire Department responded to East Street for reported flooding around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Crews found East Street to be destroyed by flooding. The road was washed out and many houses were affected.
Crews assisted residents and evaluated the damager. Officials said Rail Road Street was also affected.
Belchertown DPW and Police and Fire have been working to monitor the situation. East Street will remain closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.