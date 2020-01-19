SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 'Beavers Club of Western Mass' was hard at work Saturday morning at the 'Pedal Thru Youth' headquarters in Springfield.
The group of men uses their time and talents to create and build things for other nonprofits.
Greg Chartier, the president of the 'Beavers Club' and member, Robert Charland told Western Mass News that Saturday's project, a staircase, and ramp for the bikes that get donated and fixed at 'Pedal Thru Youth'.
"We do some raffle and charity fundraising throughout the year as our group to raise funds to give back to the community. So we use some of those funds to go buy supplies for today and to be able to give back to other nonprofits like we’re doing today," Chartier said.
"We have roughly 2,000 bikes downstairs and all of them were brought down with a rope or a pulley system. One guy would be downstairs, someone else would be lowering them down and this makes it more accessible for us. It’s a staircase and a ramp and it’s nice to other nonprofits organizations are supporting us and working together with us," Charland explained.
Over the years, the group has also donated nearly $6,000 worth of bike locks to 'Pedal Thru Youth'.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.