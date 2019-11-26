SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Department of Justice released that 24-year-old Julian Field plead guilty today in connection with a kidnapping that turned into forcing the victim to attempt to procure illegal drugs.
The Bedford man began his kidnapping in Concord, Mass. and stopped in Springfield to purchase the drugs before ending the kidnapping in Connecticut after forcing the victim to drive him to the train station.
He plead guilty to one count of kidnapping and has a sentencing scheduled for March 3, 2020.
This past February, Field was charged and arrested in Key West, Florida after ultimately allowing the victim to leave before authorities subsequently tracked Field to Florida.
The charge of kidnapping provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
