HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people have been displaced after a bedroom caught fire at a two-family home in Holyoke Sunday morning.
According to Holyoke Fire Department Captain, Kevin Cavagnac, firefighters were called to the scene at 6:00 a.m.
This was for 210 Suffolk Street.
The report first came in to police as smoke coming from the eaves of the home.
Cavagnac tells Western Mass News the fire damaged a 1st floor bedroom where it was contained to.
Fire officials say some of the fire extended through the bedroom ceiling.
The kitchen and living room also sustained extensive smoke damage in the process.
Luckily, no injuries were reported. However, 3 people were displaced.
No immediate word on the cause of this fire.
The Holyoke Fire Department continues to investigate.
