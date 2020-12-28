(WGGB/WSHM) -- A Facebook group called 'Beer Bro's of Mass" presented Lorraine's Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry with a check for more than $4,500 on Monday.

The group's focus is to give back to the community, so the members created a funny calendar to sell and raise money.

Different companies in the area sponsored each month to help the group pay for the calendar.

All proceeds went towards Lorraine's Soup Kitchen.  It's something Lorraine's operations manager Qualina Lewis said is much needed this year.

"Right now, we have a huge need with this pandemic going on. We're seeing a lot more families, so this will help us keep food on the shelves, service many other families, and with the pandemic going on, we're not able to do our fundraising events, so fundraisers like this help out more than people know," Lewis explained.

if you'd like to help out. Lewis said they accept monetary donations as well as non-perishable food items and meats.

