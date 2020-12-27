LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local couple has found a creative way to help raise money for various causes in the community.
Kimberly and PJ Hurtado, the creators of the Facebook page Beer Bro’s of Mass, started the group with one intention to share some positivity and spread random acts of kindness.
Their first initiative was to deliver beer on the doorstep of random Beer Bro members.
“And you’re paying it forward, you’re basically going to, you put your address and one day someone knocks on your door and runs away, and there's just a beer basket waiting for you,” PJ Hurtado said.
Soon after, they started selling t-shirts to raise money for the Santiago family, who lost their daughter in a motorcycle accident.
“It's a community where people come together. There's always things where people are helping each other,” Kimberly Hurtado said.
Realizing the impact they could have, the Hurtado’s decided to create a unique calendar to raise money for Lorraine's Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee.
“It was an idea that quickly got wild and fun, and the pictures got a little crazy which is exactly what we're all kind of about, having fun and making people laugh,” PJ Hurtado explained.
So far, they have raised over $4,000.
“We also got a $1,000 donation from the fire service group in Palmer,” Kimberly Hurtado said.
A check will be presented on Monday afternoon to Lorraine's Kitchen.
The Hurtado’s are already working on a second calendar.
“It's a female version, the Beer Babes, for a different fundraiser,” Pj Hurtado said.
This time the proceeds will go to one of their very own, a committee member of the Beer Bros.
“His son, his son's name is Rayshawn,” PJ Hurtado said. “It’s going to “Rayshawn Strong.” Rayshawn was involved in an accident a couple of years ago, all the money will go towards him and his family for any medical expense, anything they really want to do.”
That calendar is expected to come out by the end of January.
The couple is accepting donations right up until Monday morning before they get the check for Lorraine's Kitchen. If you would like to donate click here.
