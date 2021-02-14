LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Beers Bros of Mass are back to help the community.

Western Mass News first introduced you to the group back in December when they were kicking off their calendar sales to help Lorraine's Soup Kitchen.

Now they have a new edition of the calendar and all the proceeds are going to a local teen who was hit by a car two years ago.

Western Mass News has been following Reysean Maldonado's journey since 2018 when he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Springfield.

Still to this day, the community continues to support his recovery.

“We want to help our neighbors; we want to help friends,” Beer Bros of Mass. Co-Founder PJ Hurtado said.

Hurtado said their group’s mission is to spread random acts of kindness. They are selling their babes edition calendar, and all the proceeds will go towards Reysean Strong.

Reysean’s father, Rey Maldonado, said his son has beat all the odds.

Reysean suffered severe injuries, and he had to undergo many surgeries.

“They had some on his stomach because it shattered his large intestine, so he had to get that reconstructed, his bone broke out of his arm, so they had to tackle that. He had swelling in his brain. They had to take a part of his skull off doing surgery to relieve the pressure,” Maldonado said.

Afterward, Reysean went to rehab to learn how to walk and talk again. Today, he is still progressing. His dad said he's a fighter.

“Everything the doctors said he wouldn’t do, he's doing,” Maldonado explained.

Reysean is thankful the Beer Bros of Mass. are helping his family. The calendars will be on sale through the end of February, and Hurtado said this is just the beginning of their efforts to help the local community.

“We have plans for different fundraisers, different charities,” Hurtado said.

If you would like to buy a calendar, they can be purchased on the Beer Bros Facebook page.