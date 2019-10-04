SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We've been looking forward to this all season.
Springfield Central High School is finally opening up conference play here in western Mass, but what is it like preparing for a game week to week?
We went to their practice yesterday and mic'ed up Tyson Thornton to see first-hand.
"We mic'ed up this week...I almost ran up on your ankle," Springfield Central High School student-athlete Tyson Thornton stated.
"Make sure we have a good day at school. Everyone comes to school on time and we're ready to go," said Springfield Central High School Football Coach Vlad Brower.
"Regardless of who we play, we play at one speed and one way. Understand you guys practice hard," says Springfield Central Football Coach Watson.
"I'm slanting left, slanting right," noted Thornton.
"You're not going out there looking at the opponent. You're not playing up or down to anybody's level. We're playing at our level...If they come and they match that level, then we're playing a great game for four quarters, but if they come out there and they're not ready to play, then we run them out of their city...Run them off their own turf. We play one way for the whole season. Respect everybody," explained Coach Watson.
"Yo, Isaac!" exclaimed Thornton.
"Give everybody that respect. Expect a good game or a tough game, but if they're not prepared to play up to our standards, then you know what to do to them," added Coach Watson.
Central takes down Chicopee Comp big 53-12.
